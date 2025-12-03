LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas resident Eric Hilbrecht has noticed impaired driving getting worse as the city continues to grow, forcing him to change how he navigates the valley during holidays and special occasions.

"Growing up, it was something unnoticed, but lately it's gotten worse as the city gets more and more larger," Hilbrecht said.

New Nevada law increasing DUI penalties goes into effect January

The dangerous driving has become so concerning that Hilbrecht now takes extra precautions during high-risk times.

"Now I have to err on the side of caution. New Year's Eve, well, it's good to watch that at home. I don't have to go to the strip or drive somewhere. On the holidays, be extra careful. Friends drink in my place, have a designated driver," Hilbrecht said.

Despite these concerns, Metro's weekly traffic action report shows DUI deaths are down in its jurisdiction compared to last year. According to Metro, as of Nov. 30, 37 people have died on Las Vegas roadways due to impaired drivers. Last year, 68 lives were cut short.

Still, officials like Alex Brazo with Mothers Against Drunk Driving say more needs to be done.

"The goal really is to keep people from offending," said Brazo, program manager for MADD Nevada.

Brazo expressed hope they'll move closer to their goal after Governor Joe Lombardo signed a new bill into law this week, increasing penalties for DUI offenders.

"The hope really is when these punishments increase, that we are going to see a decrease in the offense," Brazo said.

Under the new law, if a DUI violation causes the death of another person and the offender has not previously been convicted of any offense, it becomes a category B felony punishable by imprisonment for a minimum of 2 years and a maximum of 25 years, plus a fine between $2,000 and $5,000.

For those with one or two previous convictions, the minimum prison term increases to 5 years, with the same maximum of 25 years and a fine.

"I hope it gets more stringent cause we have to address all the DUIs," Brazo said.

The new law is set to go into effect in January.

