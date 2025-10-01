LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — If you rent here in the valley, changes are coming, bringing more transparency to your monthly payment.

A new law takes effect on Wednesday, and it'll force all landlords to reveal any hidden fees on your lease.

WATCH | Ryan Ketcham talks to a Las Vegas renter about how the changes would affect her

New law to bring more transparency to Nevada leases

“Well, that would be nice," said Kareemah Sylvester, who has been a renter for the past 6 years in the valley.

She tells me she's faced hidden fees in her lease everywhere she's rented.

“We really don’t have a choice, or we’re going to be without a place to stay, so we just pay it, it’s really not fair," said Sylvester.

So when I told Kareemah about this new Nevada law going into effect, she was relieved.

She tells me she has several children, and her family is listed as low-income. She says her rent already takes up 50% of her income, so it's been tough dealing with any increased fees.

Assemblywoman Venicia Considine, who represents District 18, Clark County, on the East side of Las Vegas, introduced AB 121 in this year's legislative session. That bill was later signed into law, which will take effect on Wednesday, Oct. 1.

She broke down the bill and new law Tuesday at a Nevada Housing Justice Alliance presser in front of the Regional Justice Center.

“Now, whatever the advertised price is, is your rent, there are no more mandatory junk fees or hidden fees," said Considine.

According to the new law, all fees need to be displayed clearly, and the monthly fee on your lease agreement needs to reflect all of those costs.

This allows you to see the full amount you'll pay monthly for rent, barring any emergencies, instead of seeing the amount without the hidden fees. So, what you see on the lease, is exactly what you pay.

“If they tell you this unit is $1,600 for this house, it is $1,600," said Considine.

The new law also changes how you pay.

“There has to be at least one free option to pay your rent, and I think that’s super important," said Considine.

This means the extra fee added on when you usually pay rent by credit card will still stay in effect; there's no change there. However, landlords are now required by this new law to have at least one payment option with no added fee for payment.

This would mean the $1,600 example Considine mentioned would truly stay at $1,600 by law.

Considine says that makes it so that tenants don't have to pay in order to pay.

Changes Kareemah and housing advocates think will be good for our community.

“I’m grateful now that other renters will know what they have to expect every month," said a food runner at Westgate Brian Torres Suazo.

“I’m most excited about the clarity and transparency piece, so that way folks know, they can plan month-to-month," said Nevada Housing Justice Alliance Coalition Manager Ben Iness.

“But if they don’t abide by it, then I don’t think it’s going to make no difference," said Sylvester.

Considine says that this law also allows you to view the lease and all addenda before putting down a nonrefundable deposit.

"Also, if you do put down deposits that are nonrefundable like your credit or your application fee, and that unit is rented before they have run your credit, you now as of Oct. 1, will get those fees you put down back," said Considine.

Considine tells me if your landlord does not follow this new law, you can now take legal action.

"If you go and you get a quote for that unit and then you go in and sign your lease and they're telling you a different price, you can sue them in justice court," said Considine. "You have a hammer. This is a consumer protection. You can sue them for initially statutory damages of $250. If it turns out the same judge, the courthouse is seeing the same problem with certain apartment complexes or property management entities. The judge can pile on additional fees to stop bad behavior and to help folks be able to navigate, have certainty and be transparent with what happens with your leases."

For more information on this new law, you can click here to read the law's language.