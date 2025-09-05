New Las Vegas Civic Center and Goodman Plaza is now open, celebrating city's art and culture

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Thursday for the grand opening of the Las Vegas Civic Center and "Goodman Plaza," marking a special day for former Mayor Carolyn Goodman.

The new area is located directly across from City Hall in the heart of downtown Las Vegas and serves as a home to art, music and community events.

"It was a vision of what downtown Las Vegas could look like and should look like so we could attract people from all over Southern Nevada to come and enjoy the incredible amenities in downtown," Las Vegas Mayor Shelley Berkley said. "I'm very excited to be here. This is an extraordinary moment for our fellow citizens, for our employees, for our future residents to the city."

The plaza represents a significant addition to downtown Las Vegas' ongoing revitalization efforts, providing a new gathering space for residents and visitors in the city's urban core.

