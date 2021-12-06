Watch
New Historic Westside Legacy Park now open, pays tribute to Las Vegas trailblazers

Jay Romano, KTNV
Mayor Carolyn Goodman speaks at the opening of the Historic Westside Legacy Park.
Posted at 10:23 PM, Dec 05, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-06 01:24:02-05

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A new park on Las Vegas' historic west side opened this weekend and pays tribute to community trailblazers.

The Historic Westside Legacy Park contains memorials to those who've made an impact in that neighborhood throughout the years. Nominations are open for additional honorees here.

The park, located on Lake Mead Boulevard and Martin Luther King Boulevard, is a partnership between Clark County and the City of Las Vegas.

