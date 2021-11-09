The "Historic Westside Revitalization" group works to improve area

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The historic Westside was once a place where Black entertainers and families thrived.

Now, the lack of resources, crime and poverty pollute the area.

Community advocate, Tashika Lawson is trying to help by listening to the community's concerns.

"What really struck me is the build up that I'm seeing everywhere else, the density, that you would have access to everywhere else in the city, except here," Lawson said.

Lawson and her group, "Historic Westside Revitalization" is on a mission to bring the area back to life.

Lawson says the work isn't easy.

When she's not running her bookkeeping business, she's spending her free time advocating for the voiceless in the area.

"I attend City Council meetings and I try to stay up to date on the things that are actually happening. Be a voice for those who need me," Lawson said.

Lawson says she counting on the city to do their part and the city says it does have a plan.

"The Hundred Plan" was created in 2016, in hopes to invest in the Historic Westside.

City leaders identified eight major areas that need re-development.

So far, officials have opened new basketball courts at the Doolittle Community Center and added art sculptures to the area.

The city says in 2022, they plan to kick off the Westside mural project, a farming facility and a 10,000 square foot work, education and training center.

The city tells 13 Action News, funding for many of the new projects have been donated through the Mayor's fund.

While Lawson appreciates the efforts by the city, she says the community needs to know they are addressing their day-to-day issues and ways to improve quality of life for all Westside residents.