HENDERSON (KTNV) — A new shelter for pregnant mothers experiencing homelessness is coming to the Las Vegas Valley, as construction moves forward on Living Grace Homes’ newest campus in Henderson.

The nonprofit is building what it calls its “Safe and Sound Campus” to expand its services for pregnant women and young mothers who are currently without stable housing. Behind freshly marked paint swatches and exposed support beams, the project is already taking shape.

“It’s actually moving quickly,” said Kathleen Miller, founding director of Living Grace Homes.

WATCH | New Henderson shelter to serve homeless pregnant mothers

New Henderson shelter to serve homeless pregnant mothers

Living Grace Homes currently operates two homes serving between 10 and 15 mothers at a time. With the new campus, Miller says that capacity will significantly increase.

“This will allow us to triple the number of homeless pregnant moms that we can get off the streets and help them have healthy babies and healthy moms,” she said.

Once complete, the Henderson campus will add 38 additional beds to the organization’s housing program. In addition to shelter, residents will have access to legal, medical, educational, and employment support services designed to help them rebuild stability.

Miller says many of the women who come through the program are dealing with trauma and instability that extends far beyond housing.

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“They come here because there’s been something traumatic in their lives, and so helping them deal with the trauma they are going through themselves will help them not pass that trauma onto their children,” she said.

Since opening in 2007, Living Grace Homes has helped nearly 1,000 women, according to Miller. The organization is now expanding its mission to serve more pregnant women, including those over the age of 24, a group she says is often overlooked by traditional housing programs.

“Our first babies that were born in Living Grace will be graduating this month,” Miller said. “It is confirmation that what a small group of people helped me get started 19 years ago made a difference. It changed the family tree.”

The new shelter is expected to open in July.

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This spring, Living Grace Homes launches its More Moms. More Miracles. Mother’s Day campaign, marking the next chapter of a mission built from the ground up. The campaign aims to raise $22,000 in May, supported by a $20,000 matching grant from the Helms Helps Foundation. Every new dollar donated will be matched.

Supporters can also honor a mother in their life by dedicating a Tribute Gift in her name, creating a meaningful way to celebrate the women who shaped them while helping another mother begin again.

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At its core, the campaign is an invitation to take action. It is a reminder that you do not need perfect timing, resources, or a clear roadmap to make a difference. When individuals choose to step forward, the impact extends far beyond what they may have imagined.

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