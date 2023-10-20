New Henderson mayor hosts her first State of the City, emphasizing public safety, economic growth

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The mayor of Henderson tells people to expect big things to come to the city soon.

From continued economic growth to a safer community, Mayor Michelle Romero celebrated some accomplishments and gave us a peek into what's happening next in Henderson at today's State of the City address.

"I am here today because I am all in on Henderson," said Windom Kimsey, a business owner on Water Street.

Kimsey says she lives in downtown Henderson and owns three businesses in downtown Henderson.

He has seen the area change and grow over the years, and he says Henderson's newest mayor played a key role in it.

"Our new mayor, she used to be the redevelopment director she was the director when I first went to buy land downtown," Kimsey said.

He came to the City of Henderson's State of the City address on Thursday to hear what else Michelle Romero has in the works for the city he calls home.

In her address at Green Valley Ranch, she spoke to hundreds from around Henderson about what is to come.

"Last year alone more than 30,000 construction permits were approved...we welcome new companies to town this year like manufacturers like Alton Industries and Olukai Incorporated, and logistics leader NRI Distribution."

Water Street continues to change with new businesses, housing options, and even a hotel.

"We will soon open our first hotel on Water Street with a six story 90 room Atwell Suites at the Pass," Romero continued.

Another area she says will see continued growth and investment is West Henderson where a new hospital is slated to open, M Resort is expanding, and a Stations Casino property is planned for the Inspirada area.

Community safety is one of her top priorities. She says 75% of the new hiring budget is allocated to public safety personnel.

She says one of Nevada's deadliest roads is being addressed with the Reimagine Boulder Highway Project.

"The Henderson portion will include separate center running bus lane and reduce the number of vehicle travel lanes to increase safety for all travelers."

The project is slated to begin early next year and be done in 2026.

She also wants sports to grow in the Las Vegas suburb, one example being the previous Fiesta property, where there are plans for more youth sports and recreation areas.

"We will continue to support our hometown teams and expand community sports connections," Romero said.

Resident and business owner Kimsey took a gamble on Water Street, he says that area has grown like many other areas are doing.

"Seeing it come to fruition I think the gamble was a good gamble."