Henderson invites residents to weigh in on upcoming Reimagine Boulder Highway project

HENDERSON (KTNV) — The city of Henderson is inviting residents to give feedback about the upcoming Reimagine Boulder Highway project, which is slated to begin in 2024.

The $120 million project aims to transform the 7.5-mile segment of Boulder Highway between Tulip Falls and Wagonwheel Drive to enhance "the safety, accessibility, and sustainability of the historic corridor," according to city officials. Once completed, the highway will include separate center-running bus lanes and reduce the number of vehicle travel lanes.

Additionally, the project is estimated to save more than 46 million gallons of water by removing 500,000 square feet of "useless grass

and diseased trees" to replace with water-smart landscaping.

Residents can get involved in two different ways. The first option involves an in-person meeting from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 18 at the Valley View Recreation Center, which will include a short presentation around 5:30 p.m. For those unable to attend in-person, an online public meeting will also be held where the public can view exhibits, renderings, and maps, as well as submit questions or comments.

Construction is anticipated to begin in early 2024 and be completed in early 2026.

For more information and to attend the virtual meetings, visit cityofhenderson.com/boulderhighway.