Boulder Highway Project could save millions of gallons of water each year

HENDERSON, Nev. (KTNV) — A major transformation is coming to Henderson at Boulder Highway.

The City of Henderson said the preparations for the “Reimagine Boulder Highway Project” have begun. The project area is between Tulip Falls and Wagon Wheel Drive.

According to the City of Henderson, the project is intended to change the perception of the highway from a high-speed corridor to a calmer travel area friendly for pedestrians, bicyclists and drivers.

Construction for the project is set to begin in early 2024. But the city has already begun removing grass and trees in the area for the construction of transit lanes as well as water conservation efforts.

City of Henderson Rendering of "Reimagine Boulder Highway"

According to the highway project’s website, more than 505,000 square feet of grass is being removed from the area. The city estimates this will save more than 46 million gallons of water a year.

“It's the equivalent of more than 300 average sized homes, water use throughout a single year,” said Southern Nevada Water Authority spokesperson Bronson Mack. “It’s a considerable amount of water savings. And again, this is water that is used outdoors. So it's water we aren't able to recycle.”

Mack said grass removal is critical in water conservation.

“Grass uses about 73 gallons of water per square foot per year. That literally means that for every patch of grass we have in the valley, we apply approximately ten feet of water to that grass for it to survive every single year,” said Mack.

In addition to grass removal, the City of Henderson said trees that are diseased and do not provide shade are also being removed.

Mack said Henderson has made considerable efforts to conserve water and residents in Henderson can also do their part with incentive programs.

“Residents in Henderson absolutely are eligible for the Water Smart Landscape rebate program, paying $3 a square foot to replace that grass with drip irrigated trees and plants, as well as our other incentive programs smart irrigation clocks, leak detection devices,” said Mack.

According to the city of Henderson, construction is estimated to take 20 months. The project is being funded by a federal grant, the Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada and the City of Henderson.