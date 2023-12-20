New food court area coming to Miracle Mile Shops

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A new "food collective" is coming to the Las Vegas Strip.

According to Miracle Mile Shops officials, it will be called "Miracle Eats" and is located near the south entrance to the Miracle Mile Shops. They add it will feature up to 11 different food and beverage options.

"To complement Miracle Mile Shops' recent renovations, we are thrilled to introduce a brand-new selection of unique and popular restaurants to the heart of the Las Vegas Strip," said Robert Buchanan, Vice President and General Manager of Miracle Mile Shops. "We are always looking for ways to elevate our offerings and Miracle Eats is sure to be a popular gathering place for both locals and tourists."

As of Wednesday afternoon, the restaurants that will call Miracle Eats home have not been announced.

According to a press release, Miracle Eats is scheduled to open in the fourth quarter of 2024.