LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Nearly a month after New York grandmother Alisa Goods disappeared while visiting Las Vegas, her family is still trying to piece together what happened between her last known stop and the drainage ditch near Harry Reid International Airport where she was later found dead.

Goods, 63, disappeared Aug. 8 after leaving the home of a longtime friend. She was last known to have made it to a CVS near Paradise Road and Harmon Avenue.

Her daughter, Kristen Goods, told Channel 13 that some of the information the family received about what happened after her mother left the store has since changed.

WATCH: New details emerge about Alisa Goods’ path to Las Vegas airport before she was found dead

New details emerge about Alisa Goods’ path to Las Vegas airport before she was found dead

Kristen said the family was initially told there was confirmation that Goods got on a bus after leaving the CVS. She said they were later told Goods never boarded the bus and instead continued walking toward the area where she was eventually found.

“They used certain verbiage almost like they were not definitely saying what happened to her,” Kristen said.

On Friday afternoon, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department confirmed to Channel 13 that Goods never boarded a bus.

Police report provides details about where Goods was found

A police report provides a clearer picture of where Goods was ultimately located.

According to the report, Goods was found in a drainage ditch approximately 50 yards east of the Terminal 1 parking garage at Harry Reid International Airport. Police described the ditch as being bordered by rocky, sloped embankments with a concrete pathway running through the center. Goods was found near the bottom of the western embankment.

The report also provides additional details about airport surveillance reviewed by investigators.

Police said Airport Control surveillance showed Goods attempting to walk up the embankment of the drainage ditch at approximately 2:17 p.m. on Aug. 8 before falling back down the embankment and remaining in the ditch.

Police said no further movement was observed and that her location could not be seen from the street.

Goods remained there until Aug. 20, when a man walking near the Terminal 1 parking structure discovered her and alerted nearby airport parking employees, according to the police report.

Airport Control contacted Metro, and responding officers found Goods unresponsive on the rocks. Paramedics pronounced her dead at the scene.

Family receives access to surveillance footage

When Channel 13 spoke with Kristen early Friday afternoon, she said her family was still waiting to see the airport surveillance footage for themselves.

After that interview, Channel 13 learned that Metro sent the family a link allowing them to view the footage.

Channel 13 has separately been working to obtain the surveillance video for our reporting.

Metro previously directed Channel 13 to the Department of Aviation, which operates the airport camera system. The department denied our initial request for the footage, citing federal security restrictions. We have since submitted another request.

The family's access to the footage is separate from Channel 13's public records request.

The official cause and manner of Goods' death remain pending. Kristen said her family was advised those determinations could take six to 12 weeks.

For her family, the central question remains what happened between Goods' stop at the CVS and her arrival at the airport.

“As a family we are just looking to patch these pieces together,” Kristen said.

Channel 13 has multiple requests pending with Metro, the Department of Aviation and the Clark County Coroner's Office as we continue working to learn more about the circumstances surrounding Goods' death.