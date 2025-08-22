New Costco opens in Southwest Valley, bringing hundreds of jobs to growing community

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Southwest Valley has a new reason to celebrate as Costco opened its newest location, bringing hundreds of job opportunities to one of the fastest-growing areas in town.

From sunrise, the parking lot at the new Costco location at 215 and Buffalo was packed with long lines, full carts and plenty of people eager to call this their new shopping spot.

Shoppers came ready to stock up on deals, samples and bragging rights for being among the first through the door at the grand opening.

"Costco is the best and they have everything," one customer said.

The new warehouse store is the newest addition in Costco's Las Vegas Valley lineup. It has created hundreds of new jobs and is expected to handle about 50,000 customers a year.

"We are true Costco members," another shopper said. "This is a pretty exciting day!"

It's not just shoppers who are paying attention. Economists say the Southwest Valley is booming, and the opening of major retail stores like this one helps fuel that growth.

"There's a lot of land available for residential as well, so it's an area that was primed for growth and post-COVID, it's taken off," said Nicolas Irwin, associate professor of economics at UNLV.

The shelves are stocked, and so were the food court, which for many people is half the fun of shopping at Costco.

"I like a pizza, pretzel, Diet Coke, icee, and a brownie sundae," one customer said.

Experts say big-name retailers only tend to build in budding communities, so this should be taken as a sign that expansion in the Southwest is only heating up.