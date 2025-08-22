Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Local News

Actions

New Costco opens in Southwest Valley, bringing hundreds of jobs to growing community

New Costco opens in Southwest Valley
KTNV
New Costco opens in Southwest Valley
Posted

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Southwest Valley has a new reason to celebrate as Costco opened its newest location, bringing hundreds of job opportunities to one of the fastest-growing areas in town.

WATCH | Locals react to Las Vegas' newest Costco location

New Costco opens in Southwest Valley, bringing hundreds of jobs to growing community

From sunrise, the parking lot at the new Costco location at 215 and Buffalo was packed with long lines, full carts and plenty of people eager to call this their new shopping spot.

Shoppers came ready to stock up on deals, samples and bragging rights for being among the first through the door at the grand opening.

New Costco opens in Southwest Valley

"Costco is the best and they have everything," one customer said.

The new warehouse store is the newest addition in Costco's Las Vegas Valley lineup. It has created hundreds of new jobs and is expected to handle about 50,000 customers a year.

New Costco opens in Southwest Valley

"We are true Costco members," another shopper said. "This is a pretty exciting day!"

It's not just shoppers who are paying attention. Economists say the Southwest Valley is booming, and the opening of major retail stores like this one helps fuel that growth.

New Costco opens in Southwest Valley

"There's a lot of land available for residential as well, so it's an area that was primed for growth and post-COVID, it's taken off," said Nicolas Irwin, associate professor of economics at UNLV.

The shelves are stocked, and so were the food court, which for many people is half the fun of shopping at Costco.

New Costco opens in Southwest Valley

"I like a pizza, pretzel, Diet Coke, icee, and a brownie sundae," one customer said.

Experts say big-name retailers only tend to build in budding communities, so this should be taken as a sign that expansion in the Southwest is only heating up.

New Costco opens in Southwest Valley

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Back To School in Southern Nevada

We want to know what's on your mind as kids head back to school