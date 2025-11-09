New coach leads Mater Academy East to 4A playoffs, multiple D1 offers

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A coaching change mid-season has transformed Mater Academy East's football program, propelling the team into the 4A Southern playoffs while multiple players earn Division I college offers.

The Lions made the coaching switch in Week 4 of the season, bringing in Tim Hough, a former UNLV and Desert Pines football player who had been teaching at the school. The change has proven to be a game-changer for the program.

"Confidence. I feel like that's what they really play with now that's like something that we didn't have," Hough said. "We give them the green light when they're on the field because we coach them up during the week and I feel like they play faster as well."

The team's success is highlighted by junior quarterback James Monaghan, who stands 6-foot-5 and weighs 200 pounds. Monaghan leads the state with 2,900 passing yards this season, an impressive feat considering he was born with bilateral club foot.

"Which is a foot disorder. I've had... 9 ankle surgeries, going from my toes all the way up to my calves, so I've had 3 ankle reconstructions and 6 Achilles clippings and so it's just been a lot of adversity growing up," Monaghan said.

Despite the physical challenges, Monaghan has earned his first Division I scholarship offer from Sacramento State, with interest from UNLV and San Jose State.

"So I only have one scholarship at the moment, but I definitely, I have more interest coming, especially from like UNLV or San Jose State, but I have Sacramento State as my first offer," Monaghan said.

Hough said 7 players on the team have already landed Division I scholarship offers this season. Among them is sophomore athlete Justin McCullah, who ranks third in the state for receiving yards.

"First I was blessed. Georgia University of Georgia, I was excited, happy, worked hard off season in the summer for it. Yeah. And 2nd Sacramento State... Sac State, they like see my film," McCullah said.

The program's rapid improvement has energized the school community, according to Shawn Dickson, Mater Academy East's athletic administrator.

"I just think it's brought some energy. We got a lot of young kids, a lot of young coaches, so they're just able to gel with them a little bit better. And it's, it's been great," Dickson said.

As a charter school, Mater Academy East draws students from across the valley while maintaining a strong emphasis on academics. Principal Renee Fairless said 55 of this year's 230 graduating seniors will earn associate degrees before graduation.

"This year I'm gonna have a graduating class of about 230. 55 of those kids will graduate with an AA degree just before they walk across the stage at graduation. So we're doing great things for CTE programs, a dual enrollment program, and sports," Fairless said.

The school opened during the pandemic, and Fairless believes this year's accomplishments are just the beginning.

"So as long as I can stay on my toes and keep it going, we will be Mater Dei. That's exactly what I aspire to be... not Gorman so much... but Mater Dei," Fairless said.

