LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Danielle Casey might be new to Las Vegas, but she's got a lot of experience in the job she's been hired to do here: bring new and different businesses to town.

Casey, hired just more than a month ago as the new president and CEO of the Las Vegas Global Economic Alliance, has been working on economic development issues for years.

WATCH | Danielle Casey discusses her vision for Vegas with Channel 13's Steve Sebelius

New Business Development Boss Offers Fresh Look at Las Vegas

She's worked as the economic development director in Maricopa and Scottsdale, Ariz., for the Greater Sacramento Economic Council in California's capital city, and for the Albuquerque Regional Economic Alliance.

She's the first person to head the alliance who wasn't already a Las Vegas resident.

"I look at it as we're taking a leap of faith together," she said in an interview in her office near Harry Reid International Airport. "I'm taking a leap of faith, coming in to a new community, and the community is taking a leap of faith, embracing me."

So far, Casey says, she's been busy meeting with community leaders, asking them about what industries Southern Nevada needs to grow into the future. She's heard about health care, sports and entertainment, and she thinks national defense industries could also find a home here.

"That's also kind of my MO. I want to get in and talk to as many people as I can and get the lay of the land," she says. "So it's a lot of talking, a lot of listening."

The alliance works alongside the Nevada Governor's Office of Economic Development, but the two have separate missions. The state office handles development incentives, such as tax credits for businesses that relocate to Nevada, and monitoring whether businesses comply with the conditions that go along with the credits.

The alliance, which is funded by a contract with the state and contributions from existing Las Vegas businesses, seeks out businesses to get them to move to Southern Nevada, and handles inquiries about relocation. They also scout sites in the valley where businesses can set up shop.

"I see as all as one organism, under different hats or, you know, wearing different visors," she said.

Casey says the point of her meetings thus far is to start planning for the future.

"My No. 1 priority is to get us into a strategic planning process very quickly, because it's going to be absolutely critical that we get alignment on that," she said.

Casey says Las Vegas' advantages include being close to other big metro areas, its internationally recognized brand, and something else important if intangible: "I think the quality of life and the cool factor is something that is just absolutely out of this world. Now, how do you use that, and how do you leverage that?" she said.

Las Vegas' history and reputation have drawn major league sports that probably wouldn't exist in other metro areas the size of Southern Nevada. The same goes for venues like Sphere and big events like the Super Bowl.

"So we've got a very, very unique thing going on here. I think it's our time. That's what I think," she said. "One of the reasons I was so excited and am thrilled to be at LVGEA is because I do so that we are at a transition point for this organization and for this community."

And although Las Vegas is in stiff competition with other communities for business, Casey said she's all about being positive.

"I am not a fan of pumping ourselves up by tearing another community down," she said. "I am a fan of absolutely shouting from the rooftops about why we are unique and we should be ... this whole market is the next 'it girl,' right?

"So my goal, large scale, is that we are not just operating as an absolute best-in-class organization, but we're recognized as one," she said. "I want all my colleagues — who I consider some of my dearest friends in the world across the country — to go, 'oh my goodness, what is happening out in Southern Nevada? They're figuring something out.' That takes time. It takes time."

