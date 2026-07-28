LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — If you drive on Paradise Road often, you'll likely see a new billboard.

It's not up to sell another product or promote a show; this billboard has a story to tell of grief and awareness.

WATCH | Ryan Ketcham shares the stories of some of the faces on the billboard and the loved ones left behind:

New billboard continues push against fentanyl overdose deaths

“Behind every angel on this billboard is a story. A laugh, a personality, a future that should have been," said Jenny Howard, who lost her son Gage Howard at 23 years old. “Fentanyl does not discriminate; it does not care about age, background or intention, and far too often it takes lives without warning.”

According to members of the Leona's Legacy of Love organization, this digital billboard shows the faces of 24 people they say died from a fentanyl overdose.

The billboard says, "Illicit fentanyl is tasteless and odorless, making it easy to hide in drugs or pills."

Monday night, several people came out to honor those lives lost from overdose deaths.

The parents of Gage, Sarah, Cameron and Aaron were in attendance. They are only four of the tens of thousands dead annually from this opioid.

“What she thought she was going to take wasn’t what she took, and it was nothing but fentanyl," said Helen Ozuna, who lost her 32-year-old daughter.

“I’m sitting here going, I lost one kid, of course I won’t lose two of them, he should know better. They don’t think it can happen to them; it can," said Lori Gordon-Edlinger, who lost her two sons Aaron and Cameron.

According to the CDC, 69,973 people died from drug overdoses nationally in 2025. More than half of those deaths, 38,084, are expected to have been caused by fentanyl.

In 2024, 92% of overdose deaths were unintentional.

It's an epidemic Leona's Legacy of Love would like to see change using their billboards in Las Vegas and all around the nation to help.

According to the CDC, deadly overdose deaths have dropped every year since 2022. From a high of 111,000 deaths to under 70,000 per year.

The CDC points to fentanyl test strips and Narcan availability as reasons why the decrease is happening.

However, Leona's Legacy of Love wants to see that number continue to drop to help more families avoid this tragedy.

If you would like to see the billboard, it is only up through Wednesday, July 29. It is visible driving northbound on Paradise Road between Flamingo Road and Twain Avenue. It is directly above the Tacos & Beer restaurant location.