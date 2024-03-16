New AI technology looks to improve pedestrian safety in downtown Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The City of Las Vegas announced Thursday it will received a $1.4 million federal grant to test out a new technology that could help improve pedestrian safety along Fremont Street.

This will be a pilot program and the city plans to install an AI pedestrian system in the tourist corridor around the Fremont Street Experience. The city said the location was chosen because the city has high numbers of pedestrians in that area.

The project will aim to detect pedestrians waiting to cross roads and adjust traffic signal timings and unprotected crossing flasher durations in real-time, based on pedestrian volumes and speed, to provide a safer crossing time window.

Congresswoman Dina Titus helped secure the money for the city.

"“Thanks to funds I secured in the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, Las Vegas will pilot adaptive technology, significantly reducing pedestrian-related crashes and improving traffic flow along our community’s roadways. I will keep working in Congress to secure funding for projects that help safely move all roadway users around the Valley,” Titus said.

Meantime, visitors we spoke with said the new technology could help with pedestrian safety.

"That will be good for safety," visitor ​Asa Boucher told me. "The kids and the elderly, the disabled, they need a place to be able to feel safe too and be able to walk and do what they need to do."​