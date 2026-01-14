NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — On Tuesday morning, North Las Vegas and Clark County leaders joined developers from The NRP Group LLC for a groundbreaking ceremony for North & Valley. That's the name of a new affordable housing complex on North Pecos Road near the VA hospital.

The 105-unit affordable apartment community will be comprised of two four-story buildings, and a mix of one, two, and three-bedroom residences for people who make between 50 to 60% of the area median income, according to The NRP Group. City leaders said that means a family of three that makes $51,000 per year will qualify, for example.

VIDEO: Mary Kielar talks to the Mayor of the City of North Las Vegas about new affordable housing for residents.

New affordable housing and local jobs coming to North Las Vegas

$500,000 dollars for the project is coming from the City of North Las Vegas through housing tax credits.

Mayor Pamela Goynes-Brown says this project is what people in the community have been asking for and will fill a critical affordable housing need.

"We're doing our part to make sure that we have places that residents can call home that they can afford to live, raise their families right here in their own community," she said.

The NRP Group told Channel 13 that rent will be somewhere between $1000 and $1300.

The city also added that they're planning to build a medical campus of some kind nearby as well.

