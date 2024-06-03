New 24/7 lane closures will impact northbound Las Vegas Boulevard along the Strip

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — New construction started Sunday night on northbound Las Vegas Boulevard.

Crews are tearing up and repaving the road as part of a much larger Las Vegas Improvement Project. That projecthas been ongoing since 2019 as crews are working their way down the strip.

As part of the Channel 13 Traffic Survival Guide, we went out in the community to see how this project could impact your commute.

Closures are expected to impact the Strip this week.

Clark County says there will only be one lane open on northbound Las Vegas Boulevard from Park Avenue to Harmon Avenue from Sunday night at 9 p.m. through Thursday at 3 p.m.

It's a 24/7 closure. Crews will tear up the road and repave it in that portion.

Lane closures will also impact the road between Park and Reno, plus Harmon to Flamingo for electric, waterline and landscaping work.

According to county documents, crews will continue to work on this improvement project with more phases through 2026.