Road work on Las Vegas Strip causing lane closures and traffic delays

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Whether you're driving the Strip for work or play this week, you'll need to plan for some extra time in your commute.

As part of the Channel 13 Traffic Survival Guide, we want to help you navigate delays and lane closures on Las Vegas Boulevard.

The construction this week is all part of a larger multi-year Clark County project.

"It gets kind of crazy. The traffic is kind of hectic, kind of nerve-racking," said Las Vegas native Bradley Felder.

Felder works on the Strip frequently and said these construction projects make it tough to navigate, so he said he just tries to avoid it.

"Honestly, I do. I try to take the side streets a lot of the times so I don't get stuck in it," Felder said.

That includes construction that's currently impacting Las Vegas Boulevard.

Only one lane is open on Las Vegas Boulevard from Park Avenue to Tropicana Avenue until Tuesday at 5 p.m. This closure started Sunday night and will be active 24 hours a day.

The closures are to let crews break-up and repave the road. Most of the construction happening between midnight and 9 a.m.

Felder said despite the traffic delays, he thinks it might be good for the county.

"A lot of these roads out here are cracky, I'd say, so the construction on here is definitely needed," he said.

This isn't the only part of the project ongoing though.

Formula 1 has their own separate project we told you about Sunday night, which is impacting the resort corridor through Wednesday.

County crews are also out working on waterline, communication & electrical work from 12 a.m. - 9 a.m. daily.

That will cause lane closures during those hours on northbound Las Vegas Boulevard from Tropicana Avenue to Aria. There will only be one lane open in that section during construction.

Plus, northbound Las Vegas Boulevard from Harmon Avenue to Flamingo Road will only have two lanes open during construction.

Two lanes will be open on Eastbound Tropicana Avenue from Las Vegas Boulevard to Koval Lane.

All three sets of these lane closures are expected to last through May 31.

These closures are part of the Clark County Las Vegas Boulevard Roadway Improvement Project. According to county documents, this project dates back to 2019 as crews work their way down the strip.

The Las Vegas Boulevard Roadway Improvement Project is expected to last through 2026, according to the county's current timeline.