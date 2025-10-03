Nevada's Mammovan program celebrates 25 years of bringing breast cancer screenings to communities

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Nevada Health Centers' Mammovan program is celebrating a major milestone this October as the mobile mammography unit marks 25 years of bringing breast cancer screenings directly to communities across Nevada.

The Mammovan travels the state year-round, providing screenings to nearly 3,000 women annually. The program began operations in 2000 and was initially made possible by a grant secured by former Congressman John Ensign and former First Lady of Nevada, Dema Guinn. They recognized that the vastness of Nevada created a barrier to screenings for many rural women, but even metropolitan areas have transportation barriers to care.

Early detection is key in fighting breast cancer, and the program ensures access for women regardless of their economic status. The mobile unit accepts most major insurance plans, Medicaid and Medicare. For women who can't afford screening, generous grants help cover the costs, with some women eligible for no-cost screenings.

Since starting in 2000, the Mammovan has covered more than 352,315 miles crisscrossing Nevada by the end of June 2025. The program operates 12 months of each year, not just during October's Breast Cancer Awareness Month, continually visiting communities of all sizes throughout the state.

The program is supported by nearly 5,000 DMV pink ribbon license plates that raise almost $100,000 each year. Each plate costs $25, with the funds going toward the Mammovan while creating awareness on the road about breast cancer. Program organizers note they see more of these plates in northern Nevada and would like to see more southern Nevada residents get the specialty plates.

The Mammovan utilizes 3D screening technology and must meet the same credentials that a brick-and-mortar facility does. Services are provided to women ages 40 and over, but also to women under 40 who are referred by a physician.

According to the American Cancer Society, 1 in 8 women will be diagnosed with breast cancer in their lifetime. Nevada's statistics mirror national trends showing that more African American women need screenings, as they account for only 6.61% of the Mammovan's screenings. Often, delays in early screenings result in more late-stage cancer diagnoses. White and Hispanic women each account for roughly 41% of the program's screenings.

Program organizers emphasize that women need to make themselves a priority. While the Mammovan removes many barriers to care, women sometimes create their own barrier by not prioritizing self-care.

Nevada Health Centers was established in 1977 as a non-profit, Federally Qualified Health Center program dedicated to providing access to quality healthcare throughout Nevada. The organization operates 20 health centers, five mobile programs including the Mammovan, and seven Women, Infants, and Children offices in southern Nevada.

To see where the Mammovan will be next, visit https://www.nevadahealthcenters.org/mammography/. To schedule an appointment, call 1-877-581-6266, option 1.

