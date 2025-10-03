Nevada's 22,000 federal employees in limbo amid government shutdown

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — While summer may be over, early October is still a great time to enjoy a beautiful day at Lake Mead National Recreation Area — but what you don't usually see is its fee station closed and not staffed while cars roll through for free.

It's one place in Southern Nevada impacted by the federal government shutdown, which has left Nevada's 22,000 federal workers in limbo.

WATCH | How the government shutdown is affecting thousands of federal workers in Southern Nevada

How The Government Shutdown Is Impacting Federal Workers In Southern Nevada

Signs posted at Lake Mead's visitor center make it clear that several facilities are closed as the government shutdown enters day two, but that didn't stop dozens of visitors from heading out to the lake on Thursday afternoon.

"The door was closed," said Dan McLaughlin outside of the Lake Mead Visitor Center. "I thought maybe you needed to hit the handicap access button, but nope! It's locked, nobody's home."

McLaughlin is on a road trip from Southern California across the desert southwest, and says he was actually at the Grand Canyon when the shutdown happened.

"I pull up, and it turns out I needed another day, [attendants say] 'I'm sorry the government is shutting down,'" McLaughlin said with a chuckle. "Of course I haven't been on the radio with the road trip and not having a connection, but they said 'come see us in the morning, we might be here.'"

Channel 13 asked McLaughlin what his reaction is to dealing with this while he's on vacation.

"What they're doing in Washington, they'll play those games — it doesn't matter who's sitting in the White House, it happens from both sides of the aisle," McLaughlin said. "But here we are waiting for them to figure it out so we can enjoy some of the amenities that the federal government provides."

Federal employees are in a similar position according to Linda Ward-Smith, president of AFGE Local 1224, the union representing local Veterans Affairs (VA) workers in Las Vegas.

"We're the football being passed around two teams, and right now it doesn't really look like we have a winning team," Ward-Smith told Channel 13. "We're just stuck in the middle."

Ward-Smith says almost all local VA employees are not affected by the government shutdown, but it's too soon to tell for most of Nevada's other 22,000 federal workers across several different agencies — many of whom could face furloughs or working without a paycheck.

"The last shutdown was 30 days," Ward-Smith said. "Just think — you come into work and you don't know how to feed your family or what the next day is going to bring. They're scared to death."

While it's not clear exactly how many employees are being impacted locally right now, shutdown contingency plans for federal agencies posted online could give some idea as to how many workers are affected nationwide.

For example, the National Park Service — which manages Lake Mead National Recreation Area — reports 9,296 employees are expected to be furloughed across the country, which is more than 64% of its 14,500 member workforce.

The Bureau of Land Management oversees Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area, and reports 2,400 out of 9,250 workers are likely to be furloughed because of the shutdown.

Ward-Smith tells Channel 13 she's working to make resources like food banks and rent assistance available for federal employees in Las Vegas if they need it while they press on.

"We don't want this shutdown, we didn't ask for it and we're stuck in the middle," Ward-Smith said. "Just be patient with us, and just know that we are trying our best to serve you."

Civilians like Dan McLaughlin understand, and hope the shutdown comes to an end soon.

"I hope they get it figured out in Washington," McLaughlin said.

As the government shutdown rolls on, Channel 13 has put everything you need to know about how services you rely on are impacted by the government shutdown all in one place on our website, at KTNV.com/shutdown.