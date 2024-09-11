Nevadans share what they hope to hear during presidential debate between Harris, Trump

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris face off Tuesday night to debate key issues ahead of this November's election.

Channel 13's Joe Moeller went out to speak with Las Vegas locals to hear some of the issues they wanted addressed during the debate.

Some of those questions include:

How will Kamala Harris perform in a debate against Donald Trump? How presidential can she be?

Will the candidates address issues concerning the economy, such as the job market and interest rates?

Will they have a productive conversation and share decisive decisions about the future, and not just general policy statements?

