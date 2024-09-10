Democrats, Republicans say they're confident about upcoming presidential debate

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Republicans and Democrats in Nevada expressed confidence on Monday about former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris, who will face off on Tuesday in their first and perhaps only debate before November's elections.

In previous elections, experts have argued over whether debates matter to the outcome of the election. But after President Joe Biden's disastrous debate performance on CNN June 27 ended up forcing him from the race, the stakes for Tuesday's contest are high.

Both Republicans and Democrats said they weren't worried about the debate.

"Definitely not nervous. I think that Donald Trump is a superior debater," said Dani Kear, a Republican voter in Las Vegas. "He has a commanding knowledge of the situation of our country, of our national security, of our economic status. I think, generally, Donald Trump has a better idea of how we get to safer neighborhoods, a better economy, good jobs, which is what Americans are typically looking for in their leader."

But Democrats said they were confident that Harris' ideas would appeal more to Nevadans than would Trump's.

"What I think is going to resonate with the majority of our country and certainly with Latino communities like mine is that vision that Vice President Harris has, that vision that she has for our country and the vision that she has for our families, to get ahead and really prosper," said Henry Rosas, chair of the Nevada Latino Democratic Caucus.

Rosas appeared at a morning news conference with other young voters, each of whom mentioned Project 2025, the Heritage Foundation blueprint for a conservative presidential administration. Although Trump has distanced himself from the 900-page document, Democrats have sought to tie its more unpopular provisions to the former president.

State Sen. Fabian Doñate, D-Las Vegas, says he's not concerned about Harris' performance, mostly because of her background as a trial lawyer who served as district attorney of the city and county of San Francisco and attorney general of California.

"I, for one, am not nervous," Doñate said. "We've seen the debate skills of Vice President Harris and she has killed the game. I think that many of us are excited for her to take on Donald Trump."

Doñate predicted Trump would engage in personal attacks during the debate, but said Harris could easily handle those.

Yet Kear said Trump would simply be himself during the debate, and that may come across to some as brash.

"I expect Trump to bring his full confidence," she said. "If it sounds bombastic, I'm not going to apologize for him for that. I think that's who he is and who we need as a leader. Again it's we haven't seen this type of conservative leadership in our country is so long that I think it offends some people. But if you can put away the delivery of what he says, sometimes, I think that you can listen to the fact and know, his intentions are good."

Tuesday's debate will air live on KNTV Channel 13 starting at 6 p.m., and will be moderated by ABC News anchor David Muir and ABC News Live primetime anchor Linsey Davis. Following the debate, Channel 13 will hear from a panel of voters who will share their views about the contest.

If you have a question about politics, elections or government, you can Ask Steve via the link on our website. He will endeavor to answer your questions on air or online.

