LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — For some Nevadans, borrowing money isn't just about covering a major emergency or unexpected expense. A new survey suggests some are borrowing simply to get through everyday life.

WATCH | Nevadans borrowing money for groceries, gas and even toilet paper, survey finds

Nevadans are borrowing money for groceries, gas and even toilet paper, survey finds

Groceries topped the list of everyday necessities Nevada respondents said they had borrowed money to buy, according to a survey commissioned by Advance America.

Gas, utility bills and rent or mortgage payments also ranked near the top.

But some of the smallest purchases may offer the clearest picture of the financial pressure families say they're facing.

Nevadans responding to the survey reported borrowing money for necessities including toilet paper, toothpaste, deodorant and laundry expenses. Some even reported borrowing money to pay for a fast-food meal.

The survey also found 42% of Nevada respondents said they borrowed money for everyday expenses or small purchases at least once a month over the past year.

I asked local money expert Andrew Leavitt what it about a household's finances when someone reaches the point of borrowing money for something as basic as toilet paper.

"So that's the warning sign, really," Leavitt said.

"If you're getting to the point to where, the basic necessities, you're having to borrow — whether it's a credit card or a payday loan or some sort of funding — you really need to go back to the foundation and look at where you're at overall, and a major change needs to happen. Otherwise, that's going to be a circle that's going to get worse."

The survey also found some parents reported cutting back on their own needs in order to pay for their children.

More than 3,000 adults participated in the survey, which was conducted in September.

What can families do?

Leavitt said people who repeatedly rely on borrowing to meet basic expenses should take a broader look at their monthly finances rather than allowing borrowing to become a recurring cycle.

For homeowners struggling with higher-interest debt, he said one option may be examining whether using home equity to consolidate debt makes financial sense.

That approach isn't right for everyone. Using home equity to pay other debts can put a borrower's home at risk if payments become unaffordable.

For renters dealing with housing costs they can no longer comfortably afford, Leavitt said moving to a less expensive home may be another option to consider to reduce monthly expenses.

The larger warning sign, he said, is when borrowing for groceries, household products and other necessities stops being an occasional emergency and becomes part of the monthly budget.