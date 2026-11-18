LAS VEGAS — If you’re waiting for Black Friday or Cyber Monday to score a big deal, there’s a warning for shoppers before hitting “buy now”: don’t assume a sale price automatically means you’re saving money.

A new investigation from Groundwork Collaborative is raising questions about some of the deals advertised on Amazon during two of the biggest shopping events of the year.

The organization examined more than 350 products featured on Amazon’s Black Friday and Cyber Monday deal pages in 2024 and 2025.

Researchers found nearly 1 in 3 products were the same price or even cheaper during the month before the sale event. Nearly 1 in 10 were actually more expensive during the advertised sale.

One example stood out.

Groundwork Collaborative says a pair of UGG boots advertised for $179.98 on Cyber Monday had sold for just $98.40 about four weeks earlier.

That means the advertised Cyber Monday price was about 83% higher than that earlier price.

I spoke with Breyon Williams, chief economist at Groundwork Collaborative, about the findings and Amazon’s response to the report.

Williams acknowledged that the investigation did find legitimate savings among the products researchers reviewed.

“There were genuine deals that we found in our report,” Williams said. “We want to make sure, though, when you are marketing deals, 100% of those deals are good for consumers.”

Williams said shoppers should be able to trust that something marketed as a deal is actually saving them money.

“We shouldn’t say, OK, well, 75% are good,” Williams said. “100% of the deals should save shoppers money.”

What shoppers can do before buying

Before making a Black Friday or Cyber Monday purchase, consumers can take a few extra steps:



Check the product’s price history rather than relying only on the advertised discount

Compare prices at other retailers before making the purchase

Look closely at the actual dollar price, not just a large “percent off” number

If a purchase can wait, monitor the price over time to see whether the holiday sale is truly the lowest price

Groundwork Collaborative is also calling on retailers to provide shoppers with more pricing transparency. The organization wants retailers to show the lowest price a product sold for during the previous 30 days when advertising a sale.

For shoppers, the bottom line is simple: A Black Friday or Cyber Monday label doesn’t necessarily mean you’re getting the best price.

Taking an extra minute to check a product’s previous price could help you determine whether you’re looking at a real bargain or just a deal that looks good on the screen.