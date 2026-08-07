Nevada teen drowns at Sand Hollow State Park in Utah

KTNV — A Nevada teenager died after drowning at a Utah state park, according to officials.

It happened around 3 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 6, at Sand Hollow State Park, outside of St. George, Utah, according to park officials.

The 19-year-old was swimming at Sand Hollow Reservoir near the dive park when he went under, officials said. Bystanders got him out of the water, and life-saving measures were performed, but the teen was ultimately pronounced dead at the scene, according to officials.

A life jacket was not worn.

The Department of Natural Resources Law Enforcement Division expresses gratitude to the bystanders who assisted during this incident.