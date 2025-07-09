Nevada Task Force 1 deploys to Texas to assist in flood rescue efforts, search continues

UPDATE | JULY 18

Nevada Task Force 1 members continue their search in Kerr County, according to a Clark County Spokesperson.

Because water levels have dropped, creeks and shores are now their main points of focus, the spokesperson shared.

UPDATE | JULY 11

On July 11, Nevada Task Force 1 members have begun search operations in Kerr County alongside "members of a Texas state search and rescue team, California K9 team, heavy equipment operators, and police officers," according to a Clark County spokesperson. Their search began at 6 a.m., where their objective was to "conduct primary searches and targeted secondary searches in a large debris pile," before concluding operations at 4 p.m., officials shared. No victims were found during this time, but the search will continue on July 12, said the spokesperson.

UPDATE | JULY 10

A Clark County spokesperson has shared that Nevada Task Force 1 arrived in San Antonio around 7:30 p.m. on July 9, "after driving nearly 20 hours straight, rotating drivers along the way." FEMA's Urban Search and Rescue branch delivered a briefing to them in the morning on July 10, and began setting up camp after being "staged at a base of operations in Kerrville."

According to the spokesperson, Nevada Task Force 1 is "one of four USAR teams assigned to this base of operations," and that "the team is in good spirits and eager to get to work."

ORIGINAL STORY

Nevada Task Force 1 is being deployed to Texas on Tuesday to help with search, rescue and recovery efforts in the devastating Texas floods in Kerr County.

The 47-person team is comprised of emergency responders from local jurisdictions and agencies, and four K9s as part of Nevada Task Force 1 or NV-TF1.

FULL PRESS CONFERENCE: Nevada Task Force 1 deployed to help search and rescue effort in Texas

Nevada Task Force 1 is Nevada's only Urban Search and Rescue team. The staff includes paramedics, communications specialists, structural engineers, logistics technicians and a medical doctor.

The Clark County Fire Department is the sponsoring agency for NV-TF1. The team is comprised of members from the Clark County Fire Department, Las Vegas Fire and Rescue, Henderson Fire Department and North Las Vegas Fire Department, as well as members from multiple other disciplines.

Task force teams are deployed by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to respond to emergencies across the United States. The team received mobilization orders on Tuesday afternoon from FEMA.

They are expected to arrive in San Antonio, Texas, by Wednesday evening.

