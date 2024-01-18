Nevada Supreme Court grants stay in NFL, Jon Gruden case

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Nevada Supreme Court granted a stay in the contract interference and conspiracy lawsuit filed against the National Football League by former Las Vegas Raiders coach Jon Gruden. That's according to new court documents that were filed on Wednesday, which also state proceedings will be stayed until "further order of this court".

The league is asking the court to also reverse a state court judge's decision in May 2022 letting Gruden's lawsuit proceed and not to order out-of-court discussions that could involved Commissioner Roger Goodell.

Gruden originally filed the lawsuit against the NFL in Nov. 2021. He alleged the NFL and Goodell intentionally leaked racist, sexist, and homophobic emails sent by Gruden from 2011 to 2018 in a "campaign" to force him to resign as the Raiders head coach.

Court documents show the next district court hearing is a status check on Jan. 30.