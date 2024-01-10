Gruden lawsuit to finally appear before Nevada Supreme Court judges

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — After much delay, former Raiders coach Jon Gruden's lawsuit against the NFL and Commissioner Roger Goodell will finally appear before a panel of Nevada Supreme Court judges.

This comes more than two years after Gruden filed a lawsuit against the league for "contract interference and conspiracy" following a leak involving emails that would eventually lead to his departure. The postponement of the hearing came after a scheduling conflict between attorneys.

Gruden is accusing the NFL of intentionally leaking the emails — which contained racist, homophobic, and sexist language — that led to his resignation from the Raiders in 2021. He is seeking monetary damages for the leak, which he claims destroyed his career.

Gruden's emails went from 2011 to 2018 to former Washington Commanders executive Bruce Allen and were found amid emails the league obtained during an investigation into the workplace culture of the Washington team. The emails were sent when Gruden was an ESPN announcer.

The league wants the court to reverse a state court judge's decisions in May 2022, letting Gruden's lawsuit proceed, and not to order out-of-court talks that could be overseen by Commissioner Roger Goodell.

Oral arguments will be heard by a three-judge panel of Supreme Court justices on Wednesday, Jan. 10 at 1:30 p.m.