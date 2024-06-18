Nevada State Contractors Board revokes license of Las Vegas-based solar company

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A Las Vegas-based solar company has had its license revoked by the Nevada State Contractors Board.

On Tuesday, the board announced Solarize LLC will have its license revoked. The company is also facing fines for what the prosecutor called "flagrant behavior" that harmed at least 13 homeowners.

According to a press release, during a board hearing on June 12, a judge found Solarize liable for violating Nevada statutes on 46 counts and not listening to multiple warnings from the NSCB against harming homeowners.

The company could face a fine of up to $10,000 for each of the 46 violations, including charges of:



abandonment

diversion of funds

workmanship issues

failing to provide documents

failing to cooperate with an investigation

Because of the large volume of complaints and allegations against the company, the board also permanently banned and prohibited Solarize management from ever working as Nevada contractors.

The contractors have since been identified as Frances Kim Le, Michael Sean Hogan, and Hamid Morado.

The board says this is the strongest punishment they've handed down since launching a Solar Investigations Unit back in April. They add that about one-third of all complaints they receive are related to problems with solar companies.

The NSCB is also reminding homeowners of what they should be considering or looking out for.



Only hire an NSCB licensed contractor

Verify a contractor's license on the board's website

Get three bids for the same scope of work

Never be pressured to sign any contract

Review contracts with family members or an attorney

Solar systems are never free

Beware of anyone knocking on your door selling solar systems

Down payments can only be 10% of the total amount of the project or $1,000, whichever is less

