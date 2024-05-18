Regulators announce new unit to investigate solar industry in Nevada

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Amid growing numbers of complaints from consumers, the Nevada State Contractors Board has started an investigative unit that will focus only on the solar industry.

The office will exist to look into allegations of theft, fraud, abandonment, diversion of funds, and unlicensed contracting work.

Board officials say the body receives close to 3,000 complaints each year with about one-third of them being related to the solar industry, which has long faced questions about questionable business practices and high-pressure sales tactics.

As we head into the hot summer months here in Southern Nevada, David Behar of the contractors board says homeowners should be alert to the fact that they could be targeted.

"We're in a warm weather state," Behar said. "This time of year is when you'll see salespeople start to use these aggressive tactics."

Las Vegas resident Charly Cutler says she's the victim of misleading business practices by a company called Titan Solar Power NV, part of a firm that does business in multiple U.S. states in the South.

Three years ago, she agreed to purchase solar panels for the roof of her home. While she says her electric bills have gone down, she says there have been many issues surrounding the installation and maintenance of the panel system.

As it stands, she's on the hook for about $70,000 as part of a 20-year loan for the system.

"It's the worst financial decision I've ever made in my life," she said Friday. "I've had to literally learn the solar industry so I know what I'm talking about. This has caused problems with my family, with my job, with my company....it's been stressful."

Cutler is encouraging anyone thinking of purchasing solar panels to become educated about the industry.

Last month, the board announced the arrest of contractor Derrick Carbajal of a company called Lifetime Solar. He's accused of taking nearly $250,000 from unsuspecting elderly homeowners, though regulators and law enforcement officials say he never did any work.

The board also has its eye on Titan, which is currently on probation and could eventually lose its business license in Nevada. Titan's president was present during a board disciplinary hearing in Las Vegas this week, though no official punishment was announced.

The board is asking anyone who thinks they may have been the victim of questionable practices by a solar company to contact it by calling 702-486-1100. Residents can also visit the State Contractors Board website at nscb.nv.gov.