Nevada State Contractors Board hosting town hall on solar, pool scams

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Nevada State Contractors Board is continuing to warn the public about scams and how consumers can protect themselves when purchasing solar panels, swimming pools, or finding contractors for home repair projects.

On Tuesday, July 30, they will host a free tele-town hall, which is open to the public.

"[Those] are big investments and residents need to make sure that they approach these purchases in a way that protects their pocketbooks and gets them exactly what they paid for," said Clark County Commissioner Marilyn Kirkpatrick.

The town hall will be from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. and you can attend in-person at the Clark County Government Center Commission Chambers, which are located at 500 S. Grand Central Parkway in downtown Las Vegas. Those who attend the event in-person will be eligible to enter a raffle to win three $100 gift cards to Home Depot.

If you can't make it, you can watch the town hall on Clark County's YouTube channel, Facebook page, and Clark County Television (CCTV).

The NSCB previously told Channel 13 they receive close to 3,000 complaints each year and about a third are related to the solar industry. Due to the growing number of complaints, they have also formed an investigative unit that will focus only on the solar industry.

The NSCB is also reminding homeowners of what they should be considering or looking out for.



Only hire an NSCB licensed contractor

Verify a contractor's license on the board's website

Get three bids for the same scope of work

Never be pressured to sign any contract

Review contracts with family members or an attorney

Solar systems are never free

Beware of anyone knocking on your door selling solar systems

Down payments can only be 10% of the total amount of the project or $1,000, whichever is less

The board is asking anyone who thinks they may have been the victim of questionable practices by a solar company to contact it by calling 702-486-1100.