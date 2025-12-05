LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Nevada is experiencing lower gas prices — but still sits higher than the national average when it comes to fueling up.

The latest from Thursday, Dec. 4, 2025

Nevada Sees Gas Prices Decrease, but Still Falls Short of Low National Average

According to AAA, gas prices have lowered to under $3 nationwide for the first time in four years. Nevada, however, is seeing fuel prices ringing in at $3.73 in Las Vegas, and $3.80 in Reno — a low for the state, but high for overall ranking.

In fact, AAA shared that Nevada weighs in ats the 5th most expensive gasoline market in America, with California at number one.

The reason for the national decrease? AAA learned from the Energy Information Administration (EIA) that the demand for gasoline decreased "from 8.72 b/d last week to 8.32 million." Crude oil prices also contribute to the low figures, coming in at around $60 per barrel, AAA shared.

Nevada seems to have eked out a win with EV charging, though — with the national average (per kilowatt hour of electricity) at public charging stations staying at 38 cents, and Nevada totaling at 37 cents, AAA said.