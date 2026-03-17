LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The 2026 midterm elections are quickly approaching, and with dozens of offices up for election across the state and at least two statewide measures on the ballot, officials say it's more important than ever that Nevada residents exercise their right to vote.

According to Nevada Secretary of State Cisco Aguilar, Nevada is in the top five states for youth voter turnout in the country.

WATCH | Anyssa Bohanan has more on how the Secretary of State's Office is continuing to encourage youth voter turnout:

Nevada Secretary of State's Office launches new website dedicated to young voters

He says seeing how many young people showed up to vote in 2024 showed just how much of an impact young adults can have when they engage in the voting process.

"In Nevada, being a battleground state, being a purple state, being a swing state, our votes matter," Aguilar said. "Young people really care about the future of this country, they care about the future of our state. We need to make sure that we are prioritizing young people's challenges or issues."

Part of getting young people to the polls, Aguilar says, is voter education.

To continue encouraging young people to have their voices heard, the SOS's office recently launched a new website called Youth Vote Nevada. It provides a central location for information that promotes voter education and voter accessibility.

The website also has information about hands-on learning opportunities, something Aguilar says is equally important when it comes to getting young people involved in the voting process.

You can find more information about those new resources here.