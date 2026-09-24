Nevada secretary of state calls for election observers at US post offices in November

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Ahead of the 2026 midterm, Nevada's top election official says he wants congressional observers at U.S. Postal Service offices across the Silver State.

Secretary of State Francisco Aguilar says he made the formal request to all of Nevada's congressional delegation on Wednesday, "to help ensure smooth and uninterrupted election processes during the 2026 General Election."

"The Supreme Court made it clear that the President's attempts to restrict mail voting are unlawful, and I will continue to stand up against any other efforts of federal interference in our election this fall," Aguilar said.

Secretary Aguilar discussed President Donald Trump's executive order with Channel 13 in August:

Nevada secretary of state says election will remain unchanged despite Trump mail-in ballot order

Aguilar is making the request based on the Congressional Observer Access Act of 2024, which he says created the statutory authority for designated observers to gather information on how elections are administered at the local level.

"I'm urging our federal delegation to support free and fair elections at every level of the process, including helping ensure that postal workers can scan mail ballots without disruption," Aguilar wrote. "Mail voting is crucial for Nevadans across rural and urban spaces, and across party lines — election officials and postal workers are ready to run a safe, secure and accessible election again this year."

If you have questions about elections, politics and government in Nevada, reach out to senior political reporter Steve Sebelius and Ask Steve: