Federal judge blocks mail ballot rules, Nevada Secretary of State responds

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Following a court order barring the U.S. Postal Service from being required to follow new mail ballot rules, Nevada Secretary of State Cisco Aguilar shared a statement with Channel 13.

“The President’s objective is to cause chaos in the hope that voters will give up and simply not participate. I’m grateful to the court for blocking yet another attempt to upend our elections. Nevada will continue standing up for states’ constitutional authority to administer elections and for the ballot access eligible voters deserve.



This administration has been continually hostile toward election workers and has now put postal workers in a difficult position. Nevada’s postal workers are part of our communities, and they work hard to provide Nevadans with the reliable service they expect. Elections are run by people—our neighbors and friends—not politicians in Washington. Nevada election officials remain focused on providing safe, secure and accessible elections for voters this fall.”



— Secretary of State Cisco Aguilar



In August, Channel 13's senior political reporter Steve Sebelius sat down with Aguilar to address the issue of the mail-in- ballot order. At that time, Aguilar told us that the Nov. 3 election would go on as expected.

You can watch that discussion here

Nevada secretary of state says election will remain unchanged despite Trump mail-in ballot order

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