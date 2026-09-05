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Federal judge blocks mail ballot rules, Nevada Secretary of State responds

Nevada mail-in ballots
John Locher/AP
FILE - An election worker prepares mail-in ballots at the Clark County Election Department on Nov. 8, 2022, in Las Vegas. The Republican National Committee on Friday, May 3, 2024, filed a federal lawsuit seeking to prevent Nevada from counting mail ballots received after Election Day, as the state's law currently permits. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)
Nevada mail-in ballots
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LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Following a court order barring the U.S. Postal Service from being required to follow new mail ballot rules, Nevada Secretary of State Cisco Aguilar shared a statement with Channel 13.

“The President’s objective is to cause chaos in the hope that voters will give up and simply not participate. I’m grateful to the court for blocking yet another attempt to upend our elections. Nevada will continue standing up for states’ constitutional authority to administer elections and for the ballot access eligible voters deserve.

This administration has been continually hostile toward election workers and has now put postal workers in a difficult position. Nevada’s postal workers are part of our communities, and they work hard to provide Nevadans with the reliable service they expect. Elections are run by people—our neighbors and friends—not politicians in Washington. Nevada election officials remain focused on providing safe, secure and accessible elections for voters this fall.”

— Secretary of State Cisco Aguilar

In August, Channel 13's senior political reporter Steve Sebelius sat down with Aguilar to address the issue of the mail-in- ballot order. At that time, Aguilar told us that the Nov. 3 election would go on as expected.

You can watch that discussion here

Nevada secretary of state says election will remain unchanged despite Trump mail-in ballot order

Do you have a question about Nevada politics? Ask Steve at Steve.Sebelius@ktnv.com, or by clicking on the banner below.

Do you have questions about politics, elections or government? Email us using the Ask Steve link on our website.

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