Nevada Reading Week kicks off statewide push to spark student literacy and close proficiency gaps

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Nevada Reading Week is underway, bringing celebrations to classrooms and libraries across the state with a focus on building a love of reading among students.

The weeklong initiative runs through Friday, with events at schools and libraries statewide. Organizers say reading just 20 minutes a day can make a significant difference for students.

The celebration comes as Nevada faces critical literacy challenges. Many students are failing to read proficiently by third grade, which is a key predictor of high school dropout rates.

Advocates point to limited home libraries, poverty-driven lack of resources, and the need to foster a stronger culture of reading as key issues driving the gap.

Spread the Word Nevada is marking its 25th year working to help students read and bridge those gaps. The organization operates programs in 81 schools across the state.

"1 in 3 children are reading at a proficient level. By 3rd grade, you want to be reading to learn, not learning to read, and unfortunately, that's not the case with a lot of our kids here," said Dane Neves, Spread the Word Nevada's marketing manager. "So Spread the Word Nevada is here to kind of move the needle. We have programs in 81 schools across the state to improve literacy, improving the spark that kids get when they get to choose a book and take it home to build their home libraries."

Advocates say building excitement around books early can help close the gap, giving students the tools they need to succeed in and out of the classroom.

Those looking to help can donate new or gently used books at drop-off locations throughout Clark County. The initiative is supported by The John Krakauer Charitable Trust.

Book bin locations include:



Findlay Chevrolet

Findlay Honda in Centennial Hills

Findlay Toyota

Inspirada

PostNet

Spread the Word Nevada – Las Vegas

United Way of Southern Nevada

More information is available at spreadthewordnevada.org.

