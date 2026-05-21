Nevada ranks 4th in the nation for grocery costs as Las Vegas YMCA pauses weekly food giveaway

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Nevada households have the 4th highest grocery bills in the country, according to data from LendingTree.

Nevadans spend more than $9,500 on groceries per year — about 9% of household income and nearly 20% above the national average. By comparison, the average U.S. household spends nearly $8,000 on groceries annually, which represents about 7% of household income.

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As grocery costs continue to strain household budgets, one resource that has helped hundreds of Las Vegas families is temporarily going away. The Heinrich YMCA near Spring Valley is pausing its weekly grocery giveaway with Three Square Food Bank until Sept. 10. Thursday's distribution was the final one before the break.

Organizers say the pause was planned because of extreme Las Vegas heat.

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"Three Square is a great partner. You can look on their website for other locations that are available, and then there's other food opportunities in the valley as well. Just One Project is another great example. So lots of resources available online and then we will resume in early September," a YMCA official said.

Families who rely on the Heinrich YMCA for food assistance can find other distribution sites through Three Square's website this summer.

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There is also some good news for families who use the Heinrich YMCA — waterslides and pools open Friday at the Heinrich location, as well as the YMCA's Centennial Hills and Durango Hills locations.

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