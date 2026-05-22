LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Lake Mead was calm in the days leading up to Memorial Day weekend, with just a few fishermen and boaters on the water — a stark contrast to the crowds expected to arrive for the holiday.

Experts say that anticipated surge in boat traffic is exactly why visitors, especially those new to boating, should take extra precautions before hitting the water.

WATCH | We spoke to a local boating expert to learn some need-to-knows for those heading out on the water this weekend:

Nevada ranked last in the US for boating safety as Lake Mead prepares for Memorial Day crowds

"The boat launch is gonna be, it's gonna be a spectacle," one boater said.

The holiday weekend typically draws large crowds to Lake Mead, along with a mix of experience levels on the water.

"You could probably just sit there, watch and have a good time with people, not knowing how to drive their big cool fancy things, but, other than that, also, you know, random jet skiers," the boater said.

Jacob Pinegar, who says he has been living the boat life since he could walk, knows the lake well.

"Growing up, going to the lake, Lake Havasu, Lake Mead, whatnot, Colorado River, Laughlin, jet skis and boats," Pinegar said.

Pinegar said his parents always instilled in him the importance of water safety, particularly at Lake Mead.

"Of like on the road, you know, there's flags, there's rules for a reason, and read them before you come out just like you're driving a car," Pinegar said.

A new U.S. Coast Guard report ranks Nevada last — 50th in the country — for boating safety, with more than 92 accidents for every 100,000 registered vessels.

Tyler Moyneur with Boating Lake Mead said the ranking is partly driven by inexperienced boaters on the water.

"This is a destination lake, um, you know, we don't have houses on the water because of the national park. So you do have a lot of people that come out here that have never experienced what Lake Mead is, and Lake Mead can get pretty nasty at times," Moyneur said.

The high volume of unfamiliar boaters adds pressure on the water, Moyneur said.

"It does add a little extra stress to some boaters who aren't comfortable with driving in that type of scenario. Similar scenario would be somebody driving in snow for the first time, rain, you know, it's a little different," Moyneur said.

Moyneur said preparation is key to avoiding disaster on the lake, and boaters should always use a safety checklist before leaving the dock.

"Just be a very apparent driver, understand how your vessel works," Moyneur said.

That checklist includes checking the boat and all equipment to make sure everything is working, ensuring the tank is full, and confirming there are enough U.S. Coast Guard-approved life jackets for every person on board.

"Remember, boats don't have brakes, so not like a car. There's no dedicated roadways out on the water. People are crisscrossing against each other, going opposite directions, and so, you know, just being aware of your surroundings," Moyneur said.

Under Nevada law, children 12 and under are required to wear a life jacket while on the water. Moyneur demonstrated the proper way to fit one, noting that a jacket should not be able to ride up on the body.

"You don't want the life jacket to be able to ride up on you. So if it feels good around the body, then you just go ahead and tighten the straps a little bit more," Moyneur said.

Once on the water, Moyneur said boaters need to stay aware of their surroundings and know the rules of the lake.

"It's not a race, you're going out there to enjoy your time out there with your friends and family, so slow down and enjoy it," Moyneur said.

Moyneur said preparation and awareness are the two most important factors in keeping everyone safe on and off the water this holiday weekend.

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