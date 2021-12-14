Nevada Parole Board grants early parole discharge to OJ Simpson

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — O.J. Simpson has been granted an early discharge from parole by the Nevada Parole Board.

Simpson was granted an early discharge on Dec. 6 after a hearing was held on Nov. 30, according to the Division of Parole and Probation. His original parole term was set to expire on Feb. 9, 2022.

The 74-year-old Simpson had remained on parole following his release from prison in 2017 after serving nine years for armed robbery, kidnapping and assault with a weapon.

Tuesday, the Nevada Parole Board released a statement and noted that it awarded credits in an amount equal to the time remaining on the sentence to reduce the sentence to time served.

The full statement can be read below:

“In accordance with NRS 213.1543, the Division of Parole and Probation submitted an early discharge request to the Nevada Board of Parole Commissioners for Mr. Simpson, as required by statute. Mr. Simpson has been on parole since October 1, 2017, and his parole term would otherwise expire on February 9, 2022.

On November 30, 2021, upon the written recommendation of the Division of Parole and Probation and in accordance with NRS 213.1543, the Nevada Board of Parole Commissioners conducted an Early Discharge hearing for Mr. Simpson. A decision to grant early discharge from parole was ratified on December 6, 2021. Per NRS 213.1543, the Board awarded credits in an amount equal to the time remaining on the sentence to reduce the sentence to time served.”

