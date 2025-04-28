Nevada officials warn of scammers targeting seniors for Social Security funds

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Officials warn that criminals are now targeting one of our most vulnerable populations.

A report by the Federal Trade Commission shows that Americans lost $12.5 billion to scams and fraud in 2024. Adults 70 and older reported losing a median of $1,000 last year.

Rep. Susie Lee says that recent changes at the Social Security Administration have made seniors particularly vulnerable to scammers going after their hard-earned Social Security benefits.

I spoke with her to learn more about this ongoing issue.

"Many times, people will get an email, it might have their banking institution's logo on it. They click on it and they say, 'Your bank card was used for this purchase, please confirm your Social Security number,'" Lee said. "They input their Social Security number, and then that leads to identity theft, and people see that money has been taken from their account."

Chelsea Crowton, an attorney with the Southern Nevada Senior Law Program, told me earlier this month that sometimes seniors don't want to come forward after falling victim to a scam because of embarrassment.

"Especially when it comes to elder exploitation and scams, there's that shame factor that comes with that," Crowton said.

Phyllis Gurgevich, the president of the Nevada Bankers Association, says she was the victim of a scam. She says there's no need to be embarrassed if you find yourself a victim, but take the necessary steps to ensure others don't meet the same fate.

"The more that we're open about it and share, the more that we can identify these types of tricks and stop these scammers," Gurgevich said.

Rep. Lee says that there are ways you can protect yourself and your Social Security from would-be thieves with the following tips:



Always check your bank statements.

Shred any document that might have your personal information on it.

Never give away those personal details through email or on the phone.

"The Social Security Administration will never call you and demand anything of you over the phone, or have a demand letter," Lee said. "So make sure that if you're receiving any type of outreach, you're going forward and checking those sources as well."

Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford recently launched a new webpage that offers Nevadans a way to report any disruptions or issues you may have with your Social Security payments.

You can find more information about that webpage here.

