Nevada AG launches webpage to report disruptions or issues with Social Security payments

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A new webpage to report disruptions or issues with your Social Security payments has been launched by the Nevada Attorney General's Office.

Why is the state's top legal officer collecting this information? Attorney General Aaron Ford said the data his office collects may be used as evidence in future litigation if a review of the information finds rights have been violated.

This action comes at a time where changes at the federal level have stirred up concerns regarding the future of some Social Security Administration (SSA) operations. Ford calls these changes "disastrous," including alleged efforts by the federal government to:



Cut 15% of the SSA workforce

Gut phone services

Dismantle field offices

"Any Nevadan who experiences a disruption or delay in Social Security benefits should inform my office so that, if the time comes, we may be able to take any appropriate action,” said Ford. “I will not allow the Trump administration to destroy a safety net that protects hundreds of thousands of Nevadans. Nevadans paid into this system to protect their future, and I will stand against any efforts to strip that protection away.”

Ford notes that a report from The Associated Press shows a widespread elimination of agency field offices across the country—specifically, the closure of a Las Vegas office at 701 Bridger Avenue on June 1, 2025.

Following the AP's report, the agency refuted the list, saying it "has not permanently closed or announced the permanent closure of any local field office."

“SSA is committed to providing service where people need help and our local field offices are no exception,” said Lee Dudek, Acting Commissioner of Social Security. “We have not permanently closed any local field offices this year.”

After March 31, changes were made to SSA phone services that requires Nevadans to perform identity-verification transactions either online or in-person. Ford notes this as a significant inconvenience to Nevadans living in rural areas, who may have less digital infrastructure and more miles between them and an agency office.

SSA said these phone changes are aimed at preventing fraudulent activity, but they're not going away. The agency said people who can't use the my Social Security online service can still file their claim by phone, however, you will still need to prove your identity in-person. If you can't use online services, you can complete disability insurance, Medicare and Supplemental Security Income (SSI) applications entirely by phone.

If you believe you have experienced disruptions or issues with your Social Security payments, you can visit the Nevada Attorney General's webpage by clicking the link here.

