Federal Trade Commission says Nevadans hit hardest by scammers

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A report from the Federal Trade Commission shows that Americans lost $12.5 billion to scammers last year, with 2024 losses jumping 25% from the previous year.

Nevadans were hit particularly hard by fraudsters, as 24,331 residents here in the Silver State filed fraud reports, with $138 million lost to scammers last year.

Anyssa Bohanan spoke to a local expert to learn some of the warning signs for potential scams.

"It's really disappointing when you find yourself a victim," said Phyllis Gurgevich, president of the Nevada Bankers Association. "It happened to me personally, and it can be embarrassing."

Gurgevich says that scammers are using sophisticated tactics and creative ruses that anyone could fall victim to.

"We're seeing some specific ones here in Nevada," Gurgevich said. "Most recently, fraudsters or tricksters were pretending to be government officials trying to stop a rogue bank. So the customer thought they were being recruited by the police to go in and close down a rogue bank. They withdrew all their funds and put them in a fraudulent account they couldn't get access to."

Luckily, Gurgevich says there are ways that you can spot a scam before you fall victim to fraud. Here are a few red flags she says to look out for:



If someone demands immediate payment through wire transfer, cryptocurrency, or gift cards.

When callers claim to be from government agencies and request personal information.

If you're pressured to act quickly with threats or promises of huge rewards.

When someone asks you to deposit a check and send money back to them.

There are also protective measures, Gurgevich says, to help keep your accounts safe:



Never share account credentials, PINs, or Social Security numbers over the phone or email.

Take time to research and verify any unexpected financial opportunities.

Use multi-factor authentication on all financial accounts.

Check bank statements regularly for unauthorized transactions.

Contact your bank directly using official and verified bank phone numbers if you suspect fraudulent activity.



If you become the victim of a scam, Gurgevich says there's no need to be embarrassed. It is, however, important to take the necessary steps to ensure others don't meet the same fate.

"The more that we're open about it and share, the more that we can identify these types of tricks and stop these scammers," Gurgevich said.

She added that if you do find yourself the victim of a scam, you should contact your bank right away and file a report with local law enforcement.