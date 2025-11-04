Nevada National Guard activates to help distribute food during government shutdown

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Nevada National Guard has been activated to support food distribution efforts as the government shutdown reaches a historic milestone, tying the record for the longest federal shutdown in U.S. history at 35 days.

State leaders approved $30 million in contingency funds last week for the Food Insecurity Nevada Plan, which supports the Food Bank of Northern Nevada and Three Square Food Bank during the federal SNAP crisis. An additional $200,000 was approved for National Guard assistance with distribution operations.

Around 35 National Guard personnel have been activated to work with the Nevada Department of Agriculture and local food banks. The guard began supporting operations Monday in Southern Nevada at Three Square and is preparing for activation Wednesday morning in Northern Nevada at the Tahoe Regional Industrial Center.

Thousands of Nevadans — many of whom are SNAP recipients or furloughed federal workers — began receiving food assistance over the weekend as uncertainty from the shutdown continues.

WATCH | Geneva Zoltek talks to families in need of food assistance after SNAP funding delays

Vegas families hit food banks amid SNAP crisis

A spokesperson for the National Guard said they are helping based on the specific needs of the food banks. The National Guard was activated in a similar capacity during the COVID-19 pandemic, when they delivered more than 2.8 million meals to Nevadans and tribal communities.

On Monday, the Trump administration told a federal judge they will partially cover November SNAP benefits with contingency funds as the shutdown persists.