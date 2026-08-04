Nevada lieutenant governor sues ethics commission over transgender athlete task force fines

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Nevada Lt. Gov. Stavros Anthony is fighting back against the Nevada Commission on Ethics, which fined him earlier this year for violating several state ethics laws in relation to a transgender athlete task force.

Back in March, Ross Armstrong, the executive director for the commission, said Anthony used his official email and social media accounts to promote the task force, which violated several state statutes.

The commission voted 3-2 to discipline Anthony, which included a $3,000 fine, ethics training, and a directive for his office to create a dedicated social media policy.



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Court records show that Anthony filed a lawsuit against the commission last month and is asking them to reverse that decision.

Attorneys for Anthony argue that statutory authority allows any lieutenant governor to "pursue up to three legislative initiatives during regular sessions," which includes advocating for related political causes. There are no "statutes, rules, regulations, policies, or other authority prohibiting [him] from advocating on political issues, supporting political causes, or legislation."

They also argue the complaint that was originally filed against Anthony "centered mostly on unsubstantiated allegations that [Anthony] improperly used staff time, supplies and equipment and travel expense for the Task Force.

The Complaint also alleged that social media accounts belonging to the Office of the Lieutenant Governor and the [Office of Small Business Affairs] were used to amplify and promote his own private interests."

According to court records, Anthony's attorneys argue the complaint was initiated by someone who disagreed with Anthony's political position and the commission's job was to look at ethics violations, "not on resolving general political disputes."

Anthony's attorneys argue the commission's opinion "is clearly erroneous, without merit, without authority, based upon a faulty application of the law, and based upon improper factual assertions, and warrants reversal."

During a meeting on Monday, attorneys for the commission received approval to participate in that litigation to defend the commission's decision.

You can read the full filing below.