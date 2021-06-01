Nevada lawmakers wrap legislative session just in time

CARSON CITY (AP) — Nevada lawmakers have wrapped up their 2021 legislative session just before the clock struck midnight and forced them to adjourn.

They passed dozens of high-profile bills up to moments before the clock struck their midnight deadline.

Bills they passed increase taxes on the mining industry, license cannabis lounges and overhaul state voting policies.

They also change the date of the state's presidential primary and mandate that all active voters be sent mail-in ballots in future elections.

Some bills died before lawmakers adjourned. They included a measure to offer a straight-ticket voting option on ballots.

The Legislature is scheduled to convene for its next regular session 2023.

By SAM METZ AP / Report for America