Nevada Legislature passes public health insurance option

The Nevada legislature passed senate bill 420. SB 420 aims to create a public health insurance option, providing an opportunity for Nevadans who are struggling to find coverage to buy into a more affordable insurance plan.
Posted at 7:41 AM, May 31, 2021
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Nevada Legislature passed Senate Bill 420.

SB 420 aims to create a public health insurance option, providing an opportunity for Nevadans who are struggling to find coverage to buy into a more affordable insurance plan.

It also hopes to lower all premium costs across the board by 15% over four years.

Opponents say this could cause more harm than good by potentially forcing providers and insurers to avoid Medicaid options completely and lower access to care.

