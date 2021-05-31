Nevada Legislature passes public health insurance option

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Nevada Legislature passed Senate Bill 420.

SB 420 aims to create a public health insurance option, providing an opportunity for Nevadans who are struggling to find coverage to buy into a more affordable insurance plan.

It also hopes to lower all premium costs across the board by 15% over four years.

Opponents say this could cause more harm than good by potentially forcing providers and insurers to avoid Medicaid options completely and lower access to care.