CARSON CITY (KTNV) — The Culinary Union is applauding the Nevada Legislature for standing with hospitality workers after passing the "Right to Return" bill.

Senate Bill 386 would allow hospitality employees the chance to get their old jobs back.

The Culinary Union says it will protect more than 350,000 workers in Clark and Washoe counties.

The bill now heads to Gov. Steve Sisolak to be signed into law.