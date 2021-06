CARSON CITY (KTNV) — The Nevada Legislature has passed a bill that would get rid of the state's caucus system for presidential elections.

If signed by Gov. Steve Sisolak it would move the state to a presidential primary.

If signed into law, it will require political parties to have primaries on the first Tuesday in February of each presidential election year.