Nevada lawmakers react to U.S. military operations in Iran

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — On Saturday, the United States and Israel carried out strikes on Iran, with Iran's Red Crescent reporting over 200 deaths as a result.

In a statement this morning, President Donald Trump said that these operations were meant to "defend the American people by eliminating imminent threats from the Iranian regime."

The president is not the only elected official that has spoken about this developing situation. Today, multiple Nevada lawmakers took to social media and email channels to share their thoughts on the U.S.' involvement in Iran.

Here is what they had to say:

Governor Joe Lombardo

"Iran has long been a threat to the United States, Israel, and any hope of peace in the Middle East. They must never be allowed to obtain a nuclear weapon. As all operations for diplomacy have been rejected by Iran, I pray for the safety of our US Service Members, our allied troops, and for a swift resolution following Operation Epic Fury.



I am closely monitoring the developments in Iran along with senior state officials and law enforcement agencies. Right now, my priority is the safety of all Nevadans. Increased police presence may be seen at certain locations as we continue to monitor and synchronize with partners as the situation evolves."

Senator Cortez Masto

"The Iranian regime has sponsored terrorism across the Middle East and brutally oppressed and killed tens of thousands of its citizens. The people of Iran deserve better. However, this Administration has repeatedly shown it is willing to ignore Congress and use military power without any clear objectives, an end game, or an exit strategy.



I support voting on a war powers resolution immediately. President Trump continues to put service members in danger and he must give the American people full transparency about his plans to confront the Iranian regime without dragging us into another costly and dangerous war."

Congressman Steven Horsford

"My prayers are with our servicemembers carrying out this mission. Their safety must come first, and they deserve absolute clarity of purpose and the full support of the nation they serve.



The American people have been clear: they do not want another prolonged conflict overseas. If there is a compelling and urgent justification for placing American troops in harm’s way in a potential war with Iran, the President has a constitutional obligation to present that case to Congress and to the American people. That has not happened.



Congress must be fully briefed, meaningfully consulted, and allowed to vote on a war powers resolution so every Member can state clearly where they stand as required under the Constitution and consistent with the War Powers Resolution. The American people deserve transparency, accountability, and a clear strategy before any further escalation."

